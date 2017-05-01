Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC plus two exams 2017: Check result declaration dates

Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC plus two exams 2017: The results for class 10 SSLC exams are likely to be declared on May 19, 2017 Tamil Nadu SSLC, HSC plus two exams 2017: The results for class 10 SSLC exams are likely to be declared on May 19, 2017

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will soon release the results for the Secondary School Leaving Certifiate (SSLC) and the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC- plus two) exams. The papers were sent for evaluation from April 6 to April 22, 2017.

The results are likely to be declared on May 12 for the HSC plus two exams while the results for class 10 SSLC exams are likely to be declared on May 19, 2017 “in a bid to keep the students informed and stress-free”, The Hindu reports.

Last year the SSLC results were declared on May 25 and the plus two HSC results were announced on May 17, 2016. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the plus two exams.

Steps to check the results:

– Go to the official website for the examinations or the DGE (tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in).

– Clic on the link ‘TN SSLC results 2017’ or ‘TN HSC results 2017’.

– Enter your registration number and date of birth

– Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

A candidate must secure a minimum of 35 marks out of 100 in each subject. For the “Science subject consisting of theory and practical examination, minimum mark to pass is 20 marks out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical. This includes passing under the compartmental system also.

