Tamil Nadu HSC results 2017: Girls outshine boys, scores 94.5 pass percentage

Tamil Nadu plus two HSC results 2017: The results for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations 2017 were released on Friday by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) and girls fared better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent as compared to the 89.3 pass percentage of the boys.

There are a total of 8301 students who scored 100 per cent in the Commerce and 3656 students who did the same in Mathematics. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 92.1 per cent.

The state government brought in various measures this year to reduce the ‘stress’ level among students in the state. Among these measures was the decision to not reveal the names and details of the top three rank holders at the state and district levels of the board exams, following the footsteps of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

There were 8,93,262 students who appeared for the exams which were held in the month of March this year and among those who cleared the exams is a transgender student.

The board has also opened counselling and helpline number for students who require it. Students can call on 104, 044-24640050 or emailhelp@snehaindia.org if they need help. Last year, the board recorded 25000 calls during the exam season.

