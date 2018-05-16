Tamil Nadu HSC Plus 2 Results 2018: How to check at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results 2018: TNDGE results will be available at tnresults.nic.in Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results 2018: TNDGE results will be available at tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu will release the result for HSC or Plus two examination at the official website — tnresults.nic.in at 9:30 am. Once the results are out, students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores. In case the website gets stuck or does not open, once can check the same at other websites such as dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams were conducted from March 3 to April 6, 2018. The evaluation of the answer sheets started from April 6. As many as 8,98,763 students appeared in the HSC exams and nearly 95 per cent will get their result through SMS as well.



Read | Tamil Nadu Plus Two results 2018 LIVE Updates

This will be for the first time that students will also receive a certificate with their name in Tamil. Till now the names were printed in English only. Also, in order to make sure that there is no power cut during the exams, standby generators were kept ready at most examination centres. Flying squads visited the centres to make ensure no malpractice occurred. Also, in order to prevent students from getting demotivated and avoid unhealthy competition among them, the education department will not be releasing the rank and names of the toppers.

Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘TN HSC plus 2 results’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

As many as 36,411 students registered for the Plus Two examinations in Coimbatore while from Tirupur, 25,401 candidates appeared for the Plus two exams this year. In the exams, students who appeared for the Islamic History examination did not receive the map along with the question paper. This was brought to the notice and later the school authorities downloaded the map from the directorate portal.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd