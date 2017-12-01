Tamil Nadu plans to set up state-level university ranking framework

The state, at present, as 22 universities. The state, at present, as 22 universities.

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced that discussions are being held to set up a ranking framework for universities in the state. For this purpose, institutions in the state will go through a deep audit and will be subject to evaluation.

State Higher Education principal secretary Sunil Paliwal stated that the framework aims to create and promote world-class universities. The framework is expected to come into effect from the next academic year.

Paliwal said that the state higher education minister was receptive to the idea of taking on a framework which functions along the lines of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

The principal secretary was speaking at the third National Higher Education Conclave organised by the CII in Coibatore, where he pointed out that such a framework was already in place in Karnataka. He said the the structure would help in figuring out deficiencies and that five parameters— including research, teaching, placement, public perception and equity (to have access)— will be the basis of the ranking.

The government is also seeking to improve the quality of education in the state, said Paliwal adding that the CII has been asked to send recommendations about the Conclave to the ministry.

The new education policy will aim to promote entrepreneurship and innovation among students so as to establish the foundations of knowledge on the economy, switching away from being the source of outsourcing services for other nations, according to R Nandini, Conclave chairperson.

