Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2017 declared at tnhealth.org, counselling to begin from Thursday

The Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declared the merit list based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. The authority will begin the counselling for the special category from Thursday 11 am till September 4. The Supreme Court had on August 17 put on hold the counselling for the medical seats in the state. The court, on Tuesday, directed the Tamil Nadu to release the merit list as the ordinance (on the exemption of NEET) sent by the state government has not been approved.

NEET merit list, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website tnhealth.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET merit list link

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: Check your name and take a print out

The Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said candidates who have been invited for counselling on Thursday will receive an SMS on their registered mobile. The counselling session for general category will begin on Friday and for self-financing colleges will start after government quota counselling is completed.

There are 3,534 including 102 surrendered seats in government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. In dentistry, there are 1,198 seats under government quota. In self-financing colleges, there are 592 management seats in medical colleges and 715 seats in SFI dental colleges.

The Directorate of Medical Education had received 50,558 applications from the aspirants.

