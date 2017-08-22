Tamil Nadu NEET merit list 2017 to be released at tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of NEET 2017 results. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of NEET 2017 results.

The Central government today told the Supreme Court that it was not in favour of the recent ordinance passed by Tamil Nadu to exempt it from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, the Directorate of Medical Education is therefore expected to release the merit list and counselling dates tomorrow at tnhealth.org and tnmedicalselection.org.

The apex court has told the state government to start the counselling process for admissions for MBBS and BDS seats in the state based on the NEET merit list. The government has been given time till September 4 to complete the process.

The Supreme Court had on August 17 put on hold the counselling for the medical seats in the state. The court asked the MCI and the state government to find a balanced solution to deal with the interests of state board students and those who cleared NEET.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra was hearing a plea filed by six students seeking a direction to the state government to conduct counselling for the medical seats solely on the basis of the merit list prepared on the basis of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) marks.

The Directorate of Medical Education had received 50,558 applications from the aspirants of which 31,323 were seeking admissions to 2,594 seats.

