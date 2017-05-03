Tamil Nadu, MCI to pay one crore for not securing 50 per cent PG private medical seats

The “exemplary cost” has been imposed, according to Justice N Kirubakaran, to make sure that public functions are maintained and authorities follow the law. The “exemplary cost” has been imposed, according to Justice N Kirubakaran, to make sure that public functions are maintained and authorities follow the law.

The Tamil Nadu Government and the Medical Council of India have to pay Rs one crore to the Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu for failing to secure 50 per cent of the reserved postgraduate medical seats in private colleges of the state. The "exemplary cost" has been imposed, according to Justice N Kirubakaran, to make sure that public functions are maintained and authorities follow the law.

The judge directed the state government to ensure that 50 per cent of the PG seats medical for each speciality are filled to the state quota in private colleges and universities. He said that any default or negligence in following the law can affect the opportunities of meritorious students, barring them from their right to education as guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

Candidates should be admitted on the bases of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) merit list and the centralised common counselling, Kirubakaran said. In a 135-page order, the judge addressed two petitions and directed institutions to surrender all seats, including those for the NRI quota, to the centralised counselling.

The seat sharing regulation was set up in 2000 but, according to Kirubakaran, the MCI and the state govenment had not takem the necessary efforts to oversee its implementation. He, along with other petitioners, sought direction to appropriate the 50 per cent seats through a seat sharing method. This not being followed has lead to the loss of opportunity for meritorious student.

“The reason is obvious, it’s only to help the private players. It is also an instance of malice,” the judge said directing the MCI to pay the cost to an institute for differently-abled people called Spastic Society. He pointed out that the MCI had a duty it needed to oversee and that it should make sure the rules framed by the Central government are followed by the state government.

The judge also directed the state govenrment to pay Rs one crore for the Sivaganga district excavation by the Archeological Survey of India. He said that minority institutions need not share the 50 per cent seates and ordered the publishing of all university details on the website of the admission authority.

The MCI and the state government have until June 12 to pay the cost and have been directed to notify all decisions in advance for the coming years.

