Tamil Nadu HSC, SSLC results 2018 to be declared on time: Education Minister

TN results 2018: The results of HSC and SSLC exams will be declared as per schedule and on time, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said here on April 28. There would not be any delay in announcement of the results, which would be received by students through SMS in seconds. The exams for Class 10 commenced on April 16 and concluded on April 20, 2018. For class 11 (plus 1), the papers started from March 7, 2018 and ended by April 16. The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018.

When released, candidates can check their results at tnresults.nic.in,dge.tn.gov.in, http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and http://www.dge1.tn.nic.in. All they need to do is to enter their registration number and date of birth and click on submit.

Last year, about 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the Class 10 board exams in Tamil Nadu, the results of which were released on May 19. Among them, 94.4 per cent students passed the exam and girls with a pass percentage of 94.5 per cent outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 89.3 per cent. A total of 5059 schools had scored 100 per cent.

A total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in 2017. Among districts, Virudhunagar had the highest pass percentage of 98.55 followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent. From 2017 onwards, the results were sent out over SMSes to students of Class 10 and Class 12 students this year. From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

