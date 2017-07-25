Tamil Nadu HSC +2 re-exam results 2017 date and time: Results to be declared at tnresults.nic.in soon

HSC result 2017: In the annual exam held in March, of the 6,732 schools in the state, 1,813 had a 100 per cent pass rate. HSC result 2017: In the annual exam held in March, of the 6,732 schools in the state, 1,813 had a 100 per cent pass rate.

HSC results 2017: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is likely to announce the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Plus two exams on tnresults.nic.in this week. No official confirmation has been given by the state authority, however, the result is usually announced in the last week of July or the first week of August.

The annual exam was held in March, the result of which was released on May 12. About 9.33 lakh students had appeared for the exams and the overall pass percentage is 92.1 per cent. The girls have registered 94.5 per cent while boys scored 89.3 per cent this year.

Those who did not clear the March exam were given another opportunity to save their year. The supplementary/ re-appear exam was held in June.

Of the 6,732 schools in the State, 1,813 had a 100 per cent pass rate.

Tamil Nadu HSC results 2017, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the main page, click on the link flashing ‘Plus Two results 2017’.

Step 3: A new page will open.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and security code (captcha) in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

