Tamil Nadu HSC 12th results 2018 to be declared on May 16, check details

Tamil Nadu HSC 12th results 2018: The result of HSC Class 12th examination result will be declared by the on May 16, as per the official website — tnresults.nic.in. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the website itself, once released. On April 28, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said that the results of both HSC and SSLC exams will be declared as per schedule and on time. There would not be any delay in announcement of the results, which would be received by students through SMS in seconds.

The Class 12 (plus 2) exams had begun from March 3 and concluded by April 6, 2018. When released, candidates can check their results at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in and dge1.tn.nic.in. All they need to do is to enter their registration number and date of birth and click on submit. From this year, the education department has decided not to release ranks and toppers name to discourage unhealthy competition among students.

Tamil Nadu HSC 12th results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A total of 9,82,097 students had appeared for the exams in 2017. Among districts, Virudhunagar had the highest pass percentage of 98.55 followed by Kanyakumari which was at 98.17 per cent.

