Tamil Nadu government launches 24 hours toll free helpline for education queries

For the first time in the country, a 24-hour helpline number has been set up with the objective of providing information on education and offer guidance to students, said the Tamil Nadu government. The toll free number ‘14417’ was formally launched by Chief Minister K Palaniswami through the 24 hour education guidance centre set up at the secretariat. It would offer information relating to school education and offer guidance to students.

Following the announcement in the Assembly that a toll free help line would be set up at Rs two crore, Palaniswami launched the facility at a function, an official release said. School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan, Chief Secretary, Girija Vaidyanathan and senior government officials participated in the function, the release said.

Meanwhile, the CBSE board exams are all set to begin from March 5 and the board had earlier launched a helpline for counselling sessions which will continue till April 13. Four special educators have been assigned to take care of issues of differently abled students. As per the reports, over 6,000 calls from classes 10 and 12 students have been received till now. Tele-counselling is being provided by principals and trained counsellors from CBSE affiliated schools located in and outside India and is free of cost. Toll-free number 1800 11 8004 can be dialled from any part of the country to access the helpline which is operational 8 am to 10 pm.

