Tamil Nadu 12th results 2018 declared, 6754 schools score 100% results

Tamil Nadu 12th results 2018: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has released the result for Plus two examination at the official website — tnresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode is at second place with 96.3 per cent. Last year too, Virudhnagar topped all the districts with a pass percentage of 97.85. A total of 1,171 students scored over 1,180 marks out of 1,200 marks. This year, the performance of Chennai district has marginally improved from 92.99 per cent last year’s 93.09 per cent.

Over 40 per cent students have scored in the range of 700 and below. A total of 231 students have scored above 1180, out of which 50 are boys and 181 are girls. The students will also be able to check their results on examresults.net, tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and dge.tn.nic.in.

The maximum pass percentage is registered in Physics at 96.2 per cent, 95 per cent in Chemistry, 96.3 per cent in Biology, 96.4 per cent in Maths, 93.9 per cent in Botany, 91.3 per cent in Zoology and in Commerce it is 90.3 per cent while 96.1 per cent in Computer science.

This year, the Tamil Nadu Board has decided not to release the names of the toppers and rank holders on the lines of CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students.

Tamil Nadu 12th results 2018: Steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘TN HSC plus 2 results’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Class 12 (plus 2) exams were conducted from March 3 to April 6, 2018. The evaluation of the answer sheets started from April 6. As many as 8,98,763 students appeared in the HSC exams and nearly 95 per cent will get their result through SMS as well.

To pass the exams, students need to score a minimum of 30 marks out of 150 in theory examination and 40 marks out of 50 in practical exams. The Board conducted HSC exams from 1 March to April 6, 2018.

