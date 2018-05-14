SET 2018 result declared, download scorecard at set-test.org

SET 2018 result: The online registration started from January 29 and ended on April 15. The online registration started from January 29 and ended on April 15.

SET 2018 result: The scorecard for the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) 2018 has been released on the official website — set-test.org. The common online entrance test is conducted for admission into BA. LL.B / BBA. LL.B / B.Des. / B.C.A. / B.B.A. (Information Technology) / B.A. (Mass Communication) / B.Sc. (Economics) Honours / B.A. (Liberal Arts) / B.Sc. (Libral Arts) / B.Sc. (Culinary Arts) / B.Tech programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University). SET conducted for law is now called Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), SET for designing is known as Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED) and for engineering, it is called SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE).

The exam was conducted on Saturday, May 5. The duration of each test is 150 minutes. Overall, the candidates will be shortlisted for PI-WAT/ST-PI on the basis of their respective entrance test marks. Category-wise cut off for merit list and wait list will also be published on the official websites of the respective institutes. The test will was conducted in two sessions, morning and afternoon.

SET 2018 scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website — set-test.org

Step 2: Click on the blinking tab ‘Download scorecard’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your SLAT/SEED/SET/SITEEE ID and password

Step 4: Click on login

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The morning session was conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session was carried out from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. All tests (SET/SLAT/SEED/SITEEE) were objective in nature and each question had four responses. There was no negative marking for wrong answers

