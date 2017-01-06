Symbiosis coming up with its second largest campus in Nagpur

Nagpur is an aviation hub and hence courses in aviation and airport logistics along with a top notch architecture centre will also be set up here, Principal Director of Symbiosis Society Vidya Yeravdekar said. Nagpur is an aviation hub and hence courses in aviation and airport logistics along with a top notch architecture centre will also be set up here, Principal Director of Symbiosis Society Vidya Yeravdekar said.

The Pune-headquartered Symbiosis International University (SIU) is setting up a campus in the city for which the civic body has allotted 75 acres of land and the varsity will reserve certain number of seats for local students who will also get concession in fees.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has allotted 75 acres of land for the proposed campus at Wathoda which will be the second largest SIU centre, Principal Director of Symbiosis Society Vidya Yeravdekar said at a press meet in Nagpur on Friday. The society manages the SIU, which provides courses in different streams ranging from law to management.

“The Nagpur campus will be the second largest campus of the Symbiosis after its Pune campus. It will be first time in the history of Symbiosis that out of the total student intake, 25 per cent seats will be reserved for Nagpur-domiciled residents along with 15 per cent concession in academic fees,” she said. “Students of Nagpur do not need to go to cities like Pune or Mumbai to seek quality education,” she added.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the campus will be held on Saturday. Yeravdekar said “The Nagpur campus will offer courses in management (BBA-MBA), law (BA LLB and BBA LLB), design (fashion & textile), skill development in fields of health, information technology and communication.”

Students passing out of the varsity will provide a talent pool of professionals required for jobs in the second capital of Maharashtra. Similarly, Nagpur is an aviation hub and hence courses in aviation and airport logistics along with a top notch architecture centre will also be set up here, Yeravdekar said.

“In addition, the campus will not only constitute of students across India but also from Afro-Asian countries. This will help Nagpur make a mark on the global map,” she asserted. Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur Shravan Hardikar said, “A detailed tendering process was followed for the allotment of land, with two major conditions of 25 per cent reservation to Nagpur-domiciled students and financial concession in fees to local students.

“Similarly, major emphasis was given on introducing management and skill-based courses. The land for the campus has been given on lease,” added Hardikar.

