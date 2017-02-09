Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies marks 25 years

CALLING IT a case study in leadership, Lt Gen Raymond Noronha, Chief of Staff, Southern Command, lauded the Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies (SIMS) during its silver jubilee celebrations. SIMS was founded in 1993, as a management training institute for the defence personnel and dependents.

Watch What Else is Making News



The silver jubilee ceremony, held at the Range Hills Road Campus of the institute on Wednesday, was attended by Lt Gen Noronha, as chief guest, Dr Col A Balasubramanian, the first director and one of the founders of SIMS, Dr S B Mujumdar, Founder President of Symbiosis Society and chancellor of Symbiosis International University (SIU), Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Principal Director of Symbiosis Society and Rajani Gupte, Vice-Chancellor of SIU.

A coffee-table book, chronicling the journey of SIMS since its inception, was also released on this occasion.

Addressing the crowd, Lt Gen Noronha said, “The challenges and the journey of the institute tells us that SIMS is an ideal case study of great leadership. I believe that a great leader is a mix of a painter, a music conductor and a gardener. A painter is someone who has a vision. A music conductor needs the musicians to believe in him and has to ensure that all play from the same sheet. He also needs to ensure that the end product is melodious and is liked by everyone. While a gardener has got his ears to the ground. He knows which plant needs more water, which doesn’t, which one grows in the sunlight, which one does not. The journey we all heard about today, shows how a vision of starting a college for defence personnel and their dependents was brought into reality with the help of others.”

Meanwhile, one of the founders, Dr Mujumdar, narrated the journey of SIMS since its inception and spoke about the various hurdles they had faced. While addressing the gathering, SIMS Director, Brig Rajiv Divekar (Retd), said, “SIMS has over the years become a top-rated management institute and has over 8,000 alumni doing exceedingly well in their careers.”