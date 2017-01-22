Swaraj India takes on AAP over education in Delhi

The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India, which is set to face the Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming municipal polls, raised questions on the Delhi government’s “tall claims” of achievements in the education sector as part of its ‘Jawab Do Hisab Do’ campaign,

Yadav on Saturday claimed that AAP failed to deliver its 2015 election promise on improving the education system.

The party said it found discrepancies in the claims of “increased spending, 500 new schools and 20 colleges, 17,000 new teachers, higher education and skill guarantee scheme, full implementation of EWS, and standard of education in government schools to meet the best private schools”.

“In 2014-15, there were 1,007 Delhi government schools and by the end of 2015-16, there were 1,011. All of four new schools were constructed in the entire year,” Yadav said.

“Enrolment in government schools also fell by 28,000 students, and in MCD schools by 20,000 students. Delhi was promised 20 new colleges by AAP but at the end of 2015-16, Delhi has one college less than it had the year before,” he added.

Refuting the allegations, education department officials said the number of seats have increased in colleges by a large amount. “We have worked very seriously to improve the quality in government schools and that can’t be ignored. There are still three years left in this government’s term,” an official said.