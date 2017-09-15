Swachhta ranking: Jindal varsity tops list

The HRD Ministry on Thursday released the first edition of the ‘Swachhta Ranking’ for higher education institutions in which OP Jindal Global University in Sonipat and Kongu Arts and Science College-Erode in Tamil Nadu emerged as the cleanest university and college, respectively, in the country.

A total of 3,500 institutions participated in the rankings and the ministry adjudged them on cleanliness parameters such as students-toilets ratio, modernity of toilets, availability of running water, garbage disposal, kitchen hygiene and kitchen equipment, among others.

Based on this, the government ranked 25 best institutions under four categories — university, college, technical institute and government institute.

In the technical institutions category, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, topped the list, while G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, bagged the first place in the government institutions category.

