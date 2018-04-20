Swachh Bharat Summer Internship: HRD invites applications, website to launch on April 25

Swachh Bharat Summer Internship: The candidates who are willing to apply can do so by visiting the official website from April 25 Swachh Bharat Summer Internship: The candidates who are willing to apply can do so by visiting the official website from April 25

Swachh Bharat Summer Internship: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has announced ‘Swachh Bharat Summer Internship’ programme’ and invited application from eligible students for the same. The candidates who are willing to apply can do so by visiting the official website from April 25. The portal (sbsi.mygov.in) will be launched on April 25.

For this internship, only students from the higher education institutes can apply. The institutes have also been directed to appoint an officer for guiding students throughout the internship programme. As per MHRD guidelines, students during the period of internship need to adopt one or more villages and conduct activities of their choice including shramdaan, creation of sanitation infrastructure, system building, behaviour change camiagns and other IEC initiatives in and around nearby villages to contribute to the cause of rural sanitation in India. The internship will be of 100 hours from May 1 to July 31, 2018.

The selected intern has to submit an in the prescribed format through the supervisor within 15 days of the field work. The guidelines for the internship are being formulated in consultation with the Department of Higher Education. The best internships will be recognised at college, University, State and National levels. Every intern who completes the SBSI will also be provided with a certificate of internship by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The University Grants Commission has agreed to provide 2 credit points as an ‘elective’ under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) to students in Higher Educational Institutions who would be undertaking and completing the SBSI.

