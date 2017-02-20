Survey of Haryana govt schools: Mahendragarh tops, Mewat puts up worst show

MEWAT DISTRICT fared the worst while Mahendragarh featured at the top in an assessment of learning levels conducted by the Haryana education department for students of Classes II, IV, VI, VIII, X and XII in government schools across the state. Students of Class II were the worst performers.

The education department had, in December last year, conducted an assessment of learning levels of students of Classes I, III, V, VII, IX and XI. Panchkula schools had fared the worst.

The rating was done by the education department on a scale of one to four. Those scoring up to 33 marks were given one point, for 34-59 per cent 2 points were given, for score between 60 and 79 per cent, three points and for 80 to 100 per cent, four points were given. Assessment was done at 220 schools and around 25,000 students were tested on what they were taught in the previous month.

An analysis of the assessment shows that Mewat fared the worst with a score of 2.66. Bhiwani managed a score of 2.75 and Rohtak with 2.83 were the other districts in the bottom three. Mahendragarh fared the best with a score of 3.48, followed by Rewari at 3.47 and Kurukshetra at 3.38.

For the assessment, five questions were asked: One simple, two average and two difficult questions. For assessing students of Class II and IV, three subjects were taken. In case of Class VI, four subjects were taken, while for Class VIII and X assessment of five subjects was done. All compulsory subjects of Class XII were assessed.

The average score for students of Class II was 2.5. The schools in Kaithal district were the worst performing, with a score as low as 1.4. Fatehabad, Hisar and Rohtak scored 2.1. For Class IV, the average score was 3.12. Once again, Kaithal was at the bottom with a score of 1.53. Kurukshetra and Panipat scored 3.3.

The average score of students of Class VI was 3.01. Fatehabad with a score of 2.47 was at the bottom, while Rewari with a score of 3.65 was at the top. The students of Class VIII had an average score of 3.08. Rewari with a score of 3.66 again fared the best.

The students of Class X fared better with an average score of 3.32. Rohtak with a score of 2.7 was at the bottom. Students of district Hisar scored 3.89. For Class 12 in the science, arts and commerce streams the score remained high.