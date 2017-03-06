Surat: SMC school board launches its own evaluation project

DISSATISFIED with the Gunotsav VI results that missed out evaluation results of more than 23 per cent students under the Surat Municipal Corporation School Board, the Board has launched its own evaluation project, setting even higher targets than Gunotsav and aiming to achieve 100 per cent results within a year. Accepting the fact that out of 1.4 lakh students in Classes II till VIII, nearly 4,000 are still in grade 1 and 2 along with another over 700 students at zero level, the evaluation project using ‘Google Forms’ aims at improving reading, writing and mathematical skills of students being evaluated throughout the year.

The project “vachan-ganan-lekhan-abhivruddhi karyakram (growth in reading-mathematics-writing programme)” launched on January 20 this year aims at overcoming the shortcomings of the state-level annual evaluation exercise Gunotsav by adding ‘five-stage evaluation check’ and external verification of results at each level.

Surat Municipal Corporation School Board administrative officer Hitesh Makhecha said, “We want better results than Gunotsav which is once a year evaluation exercise. We do not believe in claims of students scoring the highest grades, but openly challenge to prove these claims in the form of any third party evaluation to test any of the student that crosses the last and final stage.”

For this, a five-level evaluation has been put in place that includes the class teacher, another school teacher, the school principal, a cluster resource centre (CRC) co-ordinator and finally a team of two members.

As per the circular issued by the AO on January 19, the weekly evaluation of each student will be updated on Google Forms and the students, evaluated by class teachers, scoring 9 and 10 grades in all reading, writing and mathematical skills will be then set to be evaluated at another four levels.

“We have tried to make the entire process transparent by uploading the evaluation scores at each level. At present, since the project was launched on January 20, the students have reached at third level where over 55,000 students have been graded between 9 and 10. Now, these students are open for external evaluation to verify how far their scores are accurate. We are open to accept the challenge for any external evaluation once these students are successfully clear the fifth evaluation stage,” added Makhecha.

The circular issued to each school principal stated, ‘Till students do not reach to a level of 9-10 grades, a continuous one hour additional teaching process will be undertaken as per your (teachers’) convenience. Class teachers have to ensure evaluation of each student by other teacher, principal, CRC co-ordinator cross checking and updating Google Forms with students scoring grades 9 and 10. For better results, a regular parents meeting should also be planned and documented in the registers.”

Sources revealed that in the previous Gunotsav in January 2016, results of as many as 38,000 students out of a total strength of 1.6 lakh went missing despite these students taking the OMR based exam. Despite sending several reminders about the missing results, the school board failed to trace the answer sheets submitted to the education department.

It was reported to be more prevalent in students of other than Gujarati medium schools. The school board has a total of 336 schools with 1.60 lakh students enrolled in Gujarati (212), Marathi (55), Urdu (28), Odiya (7), Hindi (24), Telugu (2) and English (8).

This year, to overcome this error, the education department had distributed additional OMR sheets to each centre nearly a week in advance to the Gunotsav VII from January 16 till 18.

For more news on education, click here