Surat girl tops AIIMS entrance test in country

“I want to become a cardiac surgeon,” says Nishita Purohit. (File) “I want to become a cardiac surgeon,” says Nishita Purohit. (File)

Surat resident Nishita Purohit, topped the country in the AIIMS MBBS entrance exam. Over two lakh students had appeared in the exam, conducted on May 28 at 171 centres across India for admissions in AIIMS-Delhi, Jodhpur, Raipur, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal and Rishikesh.

Nishita studied in CBSE-affiliated Essar School till Class X. She scored over 95 per cent in Class X. She was enrolled in Pragati Public Senior Secondary School in Kota from where she completed her Class XII with 91.04 per centmarks. Nishita said, “My favourite subject is physics and I want to become a cardiac surgeon. My hard work and proper guidance from the teachers of my coaching institute helped me a lot. Earlier my wish was to become an IAS officer.”

She credited her mother Himanshu Purohit, father Nirmal and elder brother Anshul for her success. “My mother used to stay with me in Kota for a week every month. She supported me a lot. My family is happy and I will maintain the top position in my further studies in medicine.”

She added, “During my high school days, I participated in national-level basketball tournaments in Chhattisgarh and Vishakhapatnam.”

A fan of actor Akshay Kumar, she rued that she had to stayed away from movies and cricket for the last two years.

