Super 30 mathematician pays tribute to legendry Ramanujan

Remembering mathematics legend Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary, Super 30 founder and mathematician Anand Kumar today said that mathematics teaching should be made more innovative and interesting to lay emphasis on concept building in students from an early age.

“It should be made a movement to develop interest about the subject among the students and for this good teachers should be developed. The state and the central governments should also work towards it through a concrete programme,” he said while delivering a special lecture on the occasion of the birth anniversary Ramajuan.

Kumar who runs his academy for poor students in the name of Ramanujan said the best tribute to the mathematics legend would be to popularise mathematics. “It should not be taught through rote learning method, rather it should be made enjoyable for the younger generation,” he added.

Kumar, whose Super30 academy for poor students is winning accolades world over, demonstrated before the students how a concept could be used to solve different mathematicial problems of any kind — be it of algebra, trigonometry or geometry.

“What is important is to let students explore and encourage them to do develop understanding. For this graphs and diagrams could be very useful as well as understanding. Mathematics touches lives in innumerable ways.” he added.

Maintaining that India has traditionally been good in mathematics, he said it was important to realise why the country frittered away this advantage and how things could be changed by developing logical reasoning and whys and hows.

“For that to happen, India needs good teachers. There should be a concerted effort for developing quality teachers by building an encouraging atmosphere, which could enable India to produce a winner of Field Medal,” he added.

