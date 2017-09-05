Super-30 founder Anand Kumar asks Indo-Canadians to contribute to India’s progress

Only in Express
"With such a large number of successful Indians in different fields here, India can bank on it and hope to use this vast expertise for its progress," said Anand Kumar.

September 5, 2017
At the grand finale of the ‘Namaste Canada’ programme organised in Vancouver, ‘Super 30’ founder Anand Kumar has urged Indians in Canada to contribute to the country’s progress in any way possible. The programme was organised on Monday by 20 big Indian groups and the Indian Embassy in Canada.

“With such a large number of successful Indians in different fields here, India can bank on it and hope to use this vast expertise for its progress,” said Kumar and added that passion and commitment are necessary to bring the country forward and that distance should not be a hurdle as it is the digital era. Read | Now there is a super-60 in Rajasthan for government jobs, click here

He pointed out that India has an array of opportunities in the fields of education, healthcare and skill development. These sectors, he said, employ a young workforce and those below the age of 35 comprise of more than half of India’s total population.

Anand Kumar’s ‘Super-30’ programme paves the academic path for talented students from underprivileged backgrounds and offers the free mentoring. Till date, more than 400 Super-30 students have secured seats at the Indian Institutes of Technology.

With inputs from IANS

