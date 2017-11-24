Super 30’s Anand Kumar: A teacher, an inspiration; 5 reasons why he deserves a biopic

Hrithik Roshan to play Anand Kumar in Super 30. Hrithik Roshan to play Anand Kumar in Super 30.

Understanding the mindset of this generation, Bollywood is carefully selecting stories that are original, inspirational as well as interesting. Apart from sportspersons and celebrities, the Hindi film industry has this time chosen to make a biopic on Anand Kumar, founder of Super 30.

Kumar is a renowned mathematician who created waves when his students, most from the underprivileged background, started cracking the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) to secure admission in the prestigious IITs. While most institutes charge lakhs to prepare students for competitive tests, Kumar did it free of cost. The only condition was that the student should be eager to perform.

Here we tell you five reasons why he deserves a biopic just like any other personality:

1) Anand Kumar comes from a modest background and his father was a post office clerk in Bihar. Kumar studied at a Hindi medium government school. As per reports, his love for maths made him submit papers on Numbers Theory that were published in UK’s Mathematical Spectrum and The Mathematical Gazette.

Just when he was preparing to go for higher studies at the Cambridge University, his father passed away. To survive, his mother made papad and Kumar assisted her.

2) On a suggestion of a well-wisher, Kumar started teaching students in a tin shed near his house. In 1992, he shifted and started Ramanujam School of Mathematics.

In 2002, he formed a separate school – Super 30 of bright students who hails from low-income families. They were provided lodging, food and other facilities. The success rate increased by each year which brought him into the limelight. All 30 students from the institute cracked JEE this year.

3) Canada-based psychiatrist Biju Mathew has written a biography on Kumar’s hardships.

4) In 2012, People magazine carried a detailed feature on Anand and listed him as a People’s Hero. Kumar’s school have been featured in several international magazines. Discovery Channel made an hour-long documentary on Kumar and Super 30. They presented it as a “revolutionary experiment to bring about social change.”

5) This Children’s Day, President Shri Ramnath Kovind conferred Rashtriya Bal Kalyan Award to Anand Kumar.

The film “Super 30” will star Hrithik Roshan and will release on November 23 next year.

