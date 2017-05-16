Sunaina Singh takes over as Nalanda University V-C

Sunaina Singh (Source: efluniversity.ac.in) Sunaina Singh (Source: efluniversity.ac.in)

Sunaina Singh on Monday took over as Nalanda University vice-chancellor (V-C). Singh, a former V-C of The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, took charge from Pankaj Mohan, the interim V-C and school of historical studies dean at the university. “My goal would be to rebuild a historically and internationally-acclaimed institution such as Nalanda — a challenge which will drive me to establish a globally impeccable academic profile of the Nalanda University,’’ said Singh. “The effort will be to realise the vision of the university as stated in the preamble.”

Singh has won several awards, including for outstanding contribution to education, 2014. She was named among 100 most influential vice-chancellors, 2016, at the World Education Congress. Singh is a member of several national and international academic committees. She is engaged in restructuring and redesigning the university’s pedagogical and administrative systems.

Nalanda University spokesperson Smita Polite said that as the head of a central university, Singh is among the most prominent women V-Cs in South Asia. “She also holds the position of vice-president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations.”

