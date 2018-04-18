‘Study in India’: Govt launches programme to attract more foreign students to India

With ‘Study in India’, the government hopes the country will start attracting 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh international students by the year 2022 (twitter.com/StudyInIndiaGov) With ‘Study in India’, the government hopes the country will start attracting 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh international students by the year 2022 (twitter.com/StudyInIndiaGov)

The Union Government, on Wednesday, launched a programme to draw more foreign students to India by projecting 160 premier universities and institutes, including IITs and IIMs, as the ideal destination for higher education. The ‘Study in India’ programme — similar to the initiative launched by Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada — aims at boosting the country’s share of international students and, subsequently, improve the global reputation and rankings of Indian educational institutions.

The government, at present, permits a provision of 10 per cent to 15 per cent supernumerary seats for foreign students in higher education. This provision remains largely underutilised across universities and colleges. ‘Study in India’, with a sanctioned budget of Rs 150 crore for two years, will promote India as a top destination for higher education and funnel demand in the direction of the supernumerary seats.

Currently, India is home to about 45,000 international students, which accounts for just 1 per cent of the global student mobility. With ‘Study in India’, the government hopes the country will start attracting 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh international students by the year 2022.

The programme will target students from 30 countries, primarily in Asia and Africa, including Nepal, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Thailand, Malaysia, Egypt, Kuwait, Iran, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Rwanda, among others.

To attract talented foreign students, the government will offer complete fee waiver to top 25 per cent meritorious applicants, 50 per cent fee waiver to the next 25 per cent applicants and 25 per cent waiver to the next 25 per cent foreign students.

