US registers decline in applications from Indian students

The applications from Indian students in US universities has been on a sharp decline this year, a survey noted. There was a 15 per cent decrease in the number of Indian applicants for graduate courses and 26 per cent of applications for undergraduate courses since last year.

The “Open Doors 2016” report was conducted by more than 250 American colleges by a collaboration of the Institute of International Education, the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers, the Association of International Educators, the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC) and the International Association for College Admission Counseling (ACAC).

The report also noted that there was a 25 per cent drop of applications for undergraduate courses and a 32 per cent drop for graduate courses from China. Indian and Chinese students make up 47 per cent of the international students in the US. There are over half a million Chinese and Indian university students in the US.

This follows the fears and anxiety of hate crime triggered under the Trump Administration in the US, reports say. The most common concerns of international students include an view that there are more visa denials by the US embassies and that US now has a less welcoming environment for foreign students. There are also concerns about visa restrictions on travel, re-entry and employment opportunities.

Other events that are affecting the decline include the demonetisation policy and the low value of the rupee against the US dollar, according to Wim Wiewel, Portland State’s president. He adds that the US universities may recover from this as many Indians consider higher education in the US to be vital and a lot of people, “especially in the southern half of India” have families in the US. The Portland University has noted 27 per cent decrease in Indian students this academic term.

“A lot of the master’s students coming from India are ultimately hoping to get on the job market here through OPT (Optional Practical Training) and eventually H-1B,” John J Wood, senior associate vice provost of State University of New York, said. The OPT allows students to work in the US for three years after graduation. Wood also said that hate crime has also had an influence in the number of students applying for studying abroad.

