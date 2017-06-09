Study Abroad: US organises annual Student Visa Day in various Indian cities

This was the third iteration of the annual Student Visa Day organised by the country to boost higher education ties with India. This was the third iteration of the annual Student Visa Day organised by the country to boost higher education ties with India.

The US Embassy in the national capital and Consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai on Thursday opened their doors to more than 4,000 Indian students applying for visas to pursue higher education in the United States. This was the third iteration of the annual Student Visa Day organised by the country to boost higher education ties with India.

“Today, every sixth international student in the United States is from India, and these students are contributing enormously to every aspect of life at the university and in the surrounding communities,” said Embassy Charge d’Affaires MaryKay Carlson.

Currently, 1,66,000 Indian students are enrolled in US institutions of higher education. The US Embassy and the Consulates welcomed the applicants in a festive atmosphere.

Consular staff members were dressed in their alma mater apparel. Some consulates had alumni guest speakers, while others had a video station or other special programs for the applicants.

Representatives from EducationUSA, American Spaces, and recent US graduates gave insights and answered questions from students about college life in the United States.

Student Visa Day is organised every year in June.

