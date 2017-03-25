Top 10 universities in the world

Finding the right University is a task and brings with it a lot of confusion. Finding the right University is a task and brings with it a lot of confusion.

Many Indian students pin studying abroad as a goal in their careers. Once you have made the decision to study abroad, there are many things that you look out for including the faculty, cost and research opportunities. Finding the right University, however, becomes a task and brings with it a lot of confusion.

Thankfully, universities around the world are constantly assessed and ranked. Recently, Times Higher Education (THE) released the “World University Ranking” which observed and ranked universities according to their teaching, research, international outlook, reputation and more.

Here are the world’s best universities according to THE:

1. University of Oxford-

Oxford is one of the oldest universities “in the English-speaking world”, according to the ranking. It has the United Kingdom’s largest library systems with over 100 libraries. The campus educates 19,718 students, 35 per cent of whom are international student.

The university has courses for undergraduates, graduates and continuing education. It is the first ranking university in clinical, pre-clinical and health education and secured high ranks in other education departments including Life Sciences, Business and Economics, Computer Science, Physical Science and Arts and Humanities. The university also boasts of having 26 Nobel Laureate, 120 Olympic medallists and over 30 modern world leaders as their alumni.

2. California Institute of Technology-

Ranked second by THE, this university is a world-renown science and engineering research and education institution. It was founded in 1981 and used to be called “Throop University” before it was renamed in 1920.

The institute has a $ 43,362 out-of-state tuition fee and it costs about $ 12,918 to live on campus. It has an approximate professorial faculty of 300 and more than 600 research scholars. The California Institute of Technology has 22,930 alumni and is considered the current best university for engineering and technology in the world.

3. Stanford University-

This university was established in 1885 and has its roots in the aftermath of World War II and had a hand in the development of the Silicon Valley. It has 700 university buildings, 40 departments, three academic and four professional schools, 18 independent labs, centres and institutes.

The university boast of having 30 living billionaires, 17 astronauts, 18 Turing Award recipients and two Fields Medallists as its alumni. The approximate tuition fees for this institute is $ 44,757.

4. University of Cambridge-

Cambridge University is 800 years old, which makes it the fourth-oldest surviving university in the world and the second-oldest university in the English-speaking world. It has six schools— Arts and Humanities, Biological Sciences, Clinical Medicine, Humanities and Social Sciences, Physical Sciences and Technology— which house 150 faculties and other institutes.

Nearly 4,000 of the university’s students are international from over 120 different countries. It also owns nine arts, scientific and cultural museums, as well as a botanical garden.

5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology-

MIT is divided into five different schools for architecture and planning, engineering, humanities, arts and social sciences, management and science. It houses around 1,000 faculty members and over 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Around 85 Nobel Laureates, 58 National Medal of Science winners, 29 National Medal of Technology and Innovation winners and 45 MacArthur Fellows have studied at MIT. This includes the former secretary-general of the United Nations, Kofi Annan.

The average tuition fee for MIT is $ 45,016.

6. Harvard University-

This is a private Ivy League institution and is connected to more than 45 Nobel laureates, over 30 heads of state and 48 Pulitzer prizewinners of the 323,000 alumni. Harvard has even presented honorary degrees to thirteen United States presidents, including John F Kennedy in 1956.

The campus has 12 schools, a Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, two theatres and five museums. The largest academic university in the world is located in Harvard’s campus. The average tuition fee for Harvard University is $ 14,669.

7. Princeton University-

Princeton was founded 1746 as the “College of New Jersey” and is another Ivy League private institute. It is connected to 40 Nobel laureates, 17 winners of the National Medal of Science and five recipients of the National Humanities Medal.

The alumni include two US presidents— James Madison and Woodrow Wilson. Wilson had been the president of Princeton University before he had earned a place in the White House. The University costs about $ 41,820 in tuition fees.

8. Imperial College London-

This university was founded in 1907 and was merged with the Royal College of Science, the Royal School of Mines and the City and Guilds College. Famous alumni from the Imperial College include Sir Alexander Fleming (the discoverer of penicillin), writer HG Wells, Queen guitarist Brian May, India’s former PM Rajiv Gandhi, former UK chief medical officer Sir Liam Donaldson, and former chief executive of Singapore Airlines Chew Choon Seng.

Currently, the college is hosting 15,000 students and 8,000 staff and provides courses in science, engineering, medicine and business.

9. ETH Zurich-

The ETH Zurich is considered the current best university in the world for computer sciences. It is connected with over 20 Nobel Prize Laureates including the famous Albert Einstein. The university is commonly known as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich.

The insitute has 16 departments which conduct academic interdisciplinary research in subjects ranging from architecture to physics.

10. University of California, Berkeley-

This university is known for having faculty who have won 19 Nobel prizes in physics, chemistry and economics. The University’s graduates also won 17 medals in the 2012 London Olympics. Located in San Francisco, it houses about 27,000 undergraduate and 10,000 postgraduate students.

The university was founded in 1868 and is connected with alumni such as journalist Jack London, actor Gregory Peck, former Pakistan PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and author Joan Didion. The current tuition fees are about $ 35,850.

