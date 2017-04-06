Study in Canada: Follow these guidelines to pursue your dream course

Home to some of the best universities in the world, including the University of Toronto, the country provides comparatively lower costs of education. Home to some of the best universities in the world, including the University of Toronto, the country provides comparatively lower costs of education.

Canada is known today for its modern government, Justin Trudeau and inclusive culture. It is also a popular destination among many Indian students who set their plans to study abroad.

Home to some of the best universities in the world, including the University of Toronto, the country provides comparatively lower costs of education, favourable work prospects for international students and a peaceful ambiance. It is not, however, an easy task to secure one’s admission into these institutions.

Here are some steps for you to follow if you wish study at a university in Canada:

College and course:

While browsing prospective colleges do not base your decision on rankings alone. Instead look at which colleges are strong in your subject and is your profile an appropriate match. You should also make sure that the institution caters to your professional goals and and addresses your personal preferences.

– Look for colleges that provide courses and the academic base that you need. Here you should be allowed to cultivate your other interests like sports, music and theatre.

– Check the student to teacher ratio. Ask yourself whether you like working with large groups of peers or prefer more direct attention from the teachers.

– Look out for scholarships and financial aid for international students to reduce the burden of spending too much.

– Keep an eye out for the placement scenario in campus and make sure it also caters to international students.

Once you find the college you prefer, it is time to take the next step.

Read | Study abroad: When is the right time to plan foreign education?

Money matters:

Pursuing higher education can increase the expenditure. Here is what you need to know about fees, funding and expenses:

– The tuition fees vary depending on the university, course and duration of the programme you have chosen. The average cost of a top undergraduate program is approximately $17,000 per year.

– You will also incur living expenses for rent, food, transportation and other basic needs. In Canada, the average living expense is $17,000 per year.

– One does not merely survive on basic needs. If you are living in Canada for the duration of the course, you will require the purchase of items like coats, laptops and stationary. The expenditure in this regard depends on the lifestyle you lead.

If you are rich, then you will not need to worry about the costs. Others, however, will need funds to help them pay tuition fees or other expenses. Some of the best sources for funding include:

– Your university which will have various grants and scholarships that you can apply for.

– External agencies including community organizations, companies, foundations, and government agencies.

– Banks which offer student loans which you will be required to pay back later with added interests.

– Jobs! Work permits for international students are easily available. You can work to earn or pay back your funds.

Choosing Canada as a study option will not only give you rich dividends in terms of education and employability but you can thoroughly enjoy your tenure as a student.

Read | Study abroad: Five steps to pursue a course in Australia

Application and acceptance:

The application criteria varies across institutions. To get the exact details about the specific requirements, you must check the relevant university websites. Most universities, however, have similar admission procedures. Here is what you will need to do:

– Fill out the application form with all your preferences and pay the fee.

– Take a proficiency test for English like TOEFL or IELTS, depending on what your university prefers. You will need to score more than the minimum limit prescribed by the university to get through.

– Give standardised tests like GRE or GMAT and score at least the minimum marks to be accepted by the university.

– You may also need to partake in creating resumes and submitting letters of recommendations.

– The university may also hold interviews to check your eligibility and aptitude for the course.

After all these processes, you can either be accepted, rejected or waitlisted by the university. If you have been waitlisted and still wish to pursue the course at that university, you would need to talk tot he university officials and explain yourself. Once you have been accepted, check whether the university’s culture, academic rigour, and subject combination will match your goals and expectations.

For more stories on studying abroad, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd