Study abroad: 10 courses that can fetch you hefty packages

For most of us, studying abroad means two things, opting an advanced course with better facilities and/or opting a course that can fetch a hefty package post-study. The hard part is, how do you determine which course will get you a good return and which won’t? As securing a high paying job becomes a priority, identifying the right courses intensifies, one of such course being the STEM fields, that is, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

STEM fields stand as one of the highest paying jobs making graduates in these fields the most sought-after candidates in the job market. Backed by the latest findings from the National Association of Colleges and Employers, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, each released in January 2017, STEM occupation is projected to grow and become the top paid jobs in 2017. Likewise, STEM courses are best advised as the top paying jobs worldwide, although the demands and the reciprocating courses would vary country wise:

1) Course: Mechanical Engineering

What they do: Design, develop and test machinery, parts and manufacturing processes across various industries.

Work as: Mechanical Engineer

Occupational areas: Engineering services; Machinery manufacturing; Computer and electronic product manufacturing; R&D in physical, engineering, and life sciences; manufacturing of aerospace product and parts

Country to work in: US, UK, Australia, Canada

Average annual salary: $83,590

2) Course: Civil Engineering

What they do: Design, build, supervise, operate and maintain construction projects and systems in the public and private sector such as roads, buildings, airports, tunnels and systems for water supply and sewage treatment.

Work as: Civil Engineers

Occupational areas: Engineering services; State government; Local government; Nonresidential building construction

Country to work in: Australia, US, UAE

Average annual salary: $82,220

3) Course: Actuarial Science

What they do: Use advanced statistics and modeling software/techniques to assess risks in insurance and finance field; forecast cost and probability of an event.

Work as: Actuarial analysts; actuarial assistants; health actuaries; pricing actuaries; internal auditors; assurance managers; financial auditors; audit managers.

Occupational areas: Finance and insurance; professional scientific and technical services

Country to work in: Australia, UK, New Zealand, US

Salary Median: $97,070

4) Course: Biomedical Engineering

What they do: Apply engineering skills to the medical field, designing, researching and creating devices used in healthcare.

Work as: Biomedical Engineer; Biomedical Technician; Biomedical Manager; Clinical Engineer; Biomedical Equipment Technician (BMET)

Occupational area: Manufacturing of Medical equipment and Supplies; Navigational, measuring, electromedical, and control instruments manufacturing; R&D in the Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences; Hospitals; Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing

Country to work in: New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, UK, Canada

Average annual salary: $86,220

5) Course: Petroleum Engineering

What they do: Work within several subsectors (completion, drilling, production, and reservoir) to find ways to efficiently extract oil and gas from below the earth’s surface with profit, environmental impact, and safety in mind.

Work as: Petroleum Engineer; Reservoir Engineer; Drilling Engineer; Production Engineer; Completion Engineer

Occupational area: Oil and gas extraction; Support activities for mining; Management of companies and enterprises; Petroleum and coal products manufacturing; Engineering services

Country to work in: UK; Denmark; Netherland; Canada; New Zealand; US; Australia; Norway

Average annual salary: $88,700

6) Course: Environmental Engineering

What they do: Develop solutions to environmental problems by using the principles of engineering, soil science, biology, and chemistry; involved in efforts to improve recycling, waste disposal, public health, and water and air pollution control etc.

Work as: Environmental engineering Technicians; Environmental Engineers;

Occupational areas: Engineering services; Management, scientific, and technical consulting services; Waste treatment; Wastewater Treatment; Site Remediation; Pollution Control Technology.

Country to work in: USA, Canada, Russia, Brazil, Australia, UAE

Average annual salary: $84,560

7) Course: Computer Network Engineering/ Information Technology

What they do: Plan, design and implement computer and information networks, such as wide area networks (WAN), extranets, local area networks (LAN) and other data communications networks.

Work as: Computer Network Architect; Network Security Administrator; Network Architect; Computer Security Specialist; Systems Administrator

Occupational areas: Wired Telecommunications Carriers; Computer Systems Design and Related Services, Satellite telecommunications; Wireless Telecommunications Carriers

Country to work in: Australia, US, UK, Ireland

Average annual salary: $100,240

8) Course: Cyber Security and/or Computer Science

What they do: Safeguard company’s computer systems and networks, shielding them from data breaches and cyber attacks.

Work as: Information security analyst; systems security administrator; cyber security analyst; firewall administrator; security architect; security engineer; security manager; security consultant

Occupational areas: Computer systems design and related services; information management of companies and enterprises; management consulting services; scientific and technology consultant services; depository credit intermediation

Country to work in: US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Israel

Average annual salary: $90,120

9) Course: Finance

What they do: Money experts who advise clients on financial management, financial services sales or financial analysis; also includes financial advice on investments and retirement plans, and creating budgets, and discussing financial goals and concerns.

Work as: Financial advisor; financial planner; financial investment advisor; portfolio manager; lending analyst; wealth strategist; personal banker.

Occupational areas: Banks, savings and loan groups, financial investment firms, self-employed.

Country to work in: Ireland, Luxembourg, Hungary, US, UK, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland, Japan

Average annual salary: $89, 160

10) Course: Pharmaceutical Science

What they do: Develop, test and manufacture new drugs; educate patients about those medications. They also evaluate the medication use, prepare and dispense medications.

Work as: Pharmaceutical scientist; Quality control analyst; Pharmacy technician; Microbiologist; Medical publisher; Optical assistant/dispenser; Marketing research; Drug safety associate; Research assistant;

Occupational areas: Drug Manufacturing Companies; Biotech Companies; Contract Research Organizations (CROs); Academic Institutions; Governmental Agencies; Hospitals

Country in need: Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, US, Sweden, Singapore

Average annual salary: $80,000 to $100,000

Referred to as the “jobs of the future”, employment outlook for STEM-related skills still remain strong in developed and developing countries. This sector includes diverse jobs like financial analyst, radiologist, ocean engineering, petroleum engineer, biochemist, mathematician, IT manager, accountant, mechanical engineer, software developer and many more.

