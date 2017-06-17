STEM courses in Germany: Scholarships, job opportunities; all you need to know

The number of international students in Germany has jumped from 2,82,201 to 3,21,569 in two years since 2013. The number of international students in Germany has jumped from 2,82,201 to 3,21,569 in two years since 2013.

In the past decade, India has witnessed a rise in number of students aspiring to fulfil their higher education in overseas study destinations. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses have gained popularity all over the world and among Indian students studying abroad.

Lucrative job opportunities play a big role in this attraction. Be it in Accounting, Computer programming, Life sciences, Statistics, or Engineering, STEM students can look forward to a rich and fulfilling career in multifarious industries. Read | Study in Germany: Courses, colleges, eligibility, how to apply and cost details, click here

While US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have been ranked among the top five destinations for international students, Germany is quickly picking up the pace with a 14 per cent increase in its number of international students. The number has jumped from 2,82,201 to 3,21,569 in two years since 2013. In fact, Indian students make up 4.9 per cent of the total population of international students in the country.

1. Universities:

This European nation is home to 396 recognised education institutions of which there are 181 universities and 215 specialised universities of applied sciences (Fachhochschulen).

As per the QS world university rankings, the top 7 German education institutions in the fields of engineering & technology in 2017 are Technical University of Munich, RWTH Aachen University, TU Berlin, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, University of Stuttgart, Darmstadt University of Technology, and TU Dresden. Read | Study in Canada: Follow these guidelines to pursue your dream course, click here

2. Fees:

Public higher education in Germany is free and inexpensive for both native and international students. Some tuition-free universities in Germany are: University of Hamburg, University of Bremen, University of Cologne, and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT).

3. Languages:

The courses at these universities are taught in German and English although most universities offer master’s degree programs in English exclusively for international students, especially in the fields of engineering technology.

4. Scholarships:

Engineering students from India take the benefit of numerous scholarships including Bilateral Exchange of Academics, DLR-DAAD Research Fellowship Programme and Leibniz-DAAD Research Fellowships. Read | Study abroad: Five steps to pursue a course in Australia, click here

5. Jobs:

As a country that is primarily focused and driven by its manufacturing capabilities, Germany offers lots of job opportunities for engineers. It actively invests in advanced research and applied technology and the demand for experts in the STEM field is expected to remain high here for years to come.

The average salary for engineering experts could be up to 46,126 EUR per year. For international students, such opportunities can become a dream come true as Germany allows such students to work 120 full or 240 half days per year after they gain a permit from the “Agentur für Arbeit” (Federal Employment Agency).

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd