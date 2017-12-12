Top 10 international B-schools outside the US: Bloomberg

The Oxford University is at number 4 The Oxford University is at number 4

In the latest Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual ranking of foreign MBA programs, INSEAD Business School has top the list of colleges that offers world’s best international MBA programmes. INSEAD has been ranked 1 in surveys of employers and alumni, as well as a boost in its recent students’ ability to obtain jobs shortly after graduation.

The London School of Economics (LSE) has got the second spot, followed by IESE Business School of Spain’s University of Navarra at number 3. The rankings have not taken US colleges in the listings. All top colleges are from European countries with United Kingdom dominating the list.

Factors influencing the ranking

Institute’s have been ranked on the basis of surveys of recruiters, alumni, and students, as well as recent graduates’ success at landing jobs and securing high starting wages.

Here are the top 10 institutions ranked by QS for masters in business:

INSEAD, United Kingdom London Business School, United Kingdom Navarra (IESE), Spain Oxford (Saïd), United Kingdom IMD, Switzerland Cambridge (Judge), United Kingdom SDA Bocconi, Italy IE, Ireland ESADE, Spain HEC Paris, France

