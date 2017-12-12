Devalued Degree

Top 10 international B-schools outside the US: Bloomberg

All top colleges are from European countries with the United Kingdom dominating the list.

Published: December 12, 2017
oxford university, INSEAD, best mba college The Oxford University is at number 4
In the latest Bloomberg Businessweek’s annual ranking of foreign MBA programs, INSEAD Business School has top the list of colleges that offers world’s best international MBA programmes. INSEAD has been ranked 1 in surveys of employers and alumni, as well as a boost in its recent students’ ability to obtain jobs shortly after graduation.

The London School of Economics (LSE) has got the second spot, followed by IESE Business School of Spain’s University of Navarra at number 3. The rankings have not taken US colleges in the listings. All top colleges are from European countries with United Kingdom dominating the list.

Factors influencing the ranking 

Institute’s have been ranked on the basis of surveys of recruiters, alumni, and students, as well as recent graduates’ success at landing jobs and securing high starting wages.

Here are the top 10 institutions ranked by QS for masters in business:

  1. INSEAD, United Kingdom
  2. London Business School, United Kingdom
  3. Navarra (IESE), Spain
  4. Oxford (Saïd), United Kingdom
  5. IMD, Switzerland
  6. Cambridge (Judge), United Kingdom
  7. SDA Bocconi, Italy
  8. IE, Ireland
  9. ESADE, Spain
  10. HEC Paris, France

