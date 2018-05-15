Indian students prefer US for higher studies

The Indian graduates shared their experiences studying abroad and discussed how they benefitted from the US education. The Indian graduates shared their experiences studying abroad and discussed how they benefitted from the US education.

The United States continues to remain the top international destination for Indian students who make up for 17 per cent of all international students there, according to the US India Education Foundation (USIEF). “United States remains the top international destination for Indian students, hosting over 186,000, twice as many as a decade ago. Indians make up 17 per cent of all international students in the US today,” a statement by the USIEF said.

Ambassador Jennifer Zimdahl Galt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs at the US Department of State, visited the USIEF over the weekend to underline the importance the US government places on promoting educational exchanges between the world’s two largest democracies.

The meeting came at the start of Ambassador Galt’s week-long visit to India and Bhutan,” the statement added.

Galt also met with Fulbright Program students, including Americans studying in India as well as Indian alumni of US colleges and universities. The Indian graduates shared their experiences studying abroad and discussed how they benefitted from the US education.

“EducationUSA advisers reported to the Ambassador that, contrary to some reports, the appetite for studying in the US remains high among Indian students.

“Prospective applicants report that they are most attracted by high-quality of education, the international value placed on US degrees, the opportunity to form a lifelong connection with the country,” the statement said.

