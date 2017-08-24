Indian students biggest beneficiaries of Erasmus scholarship: EU ambassador

Erasmus Mundus or Erasmus+ Masters scholarships have been offered to 5,300 Indian students from 2004 to 2017. Erasmus Mundus or Erasmus+ Masters scholarships have been offered to 5,300 Indian students from 2004 to 2017.

The European Union has announced on Wednesday that Indian students are the largest recipients of scholarships for higher education through European Region Action Scheme for the Mobility of University Students (Erasmus).

“Since 2004, Erasmus was thrown open to third countries. Indian students have been the number one beneficiaries of this scholarship,” said European Union ambassador to India Tomasz Kozlowski. Erasmus celebrated its 30-year anniversary on August 23, 2017, and the ambassador was present in New Delhi for the event where he commented that Europe was “an excellent destination for international students”.

He said that Europe provides high-quality education in a wide variety of courses and that there is an added advantage of its proximity to Asia and richness of campus life.

Erasmus was launched in 1987 and had only 3,200 students in its first year. Since then, it has grown into a leading scholarship programme providing scholarships to over three lakh students annually. According to a statement by the EU delegation to India, Erasmus Mundus or Erasmus+ Masters scholarships have been offered to 5,300 Indian students from 2004 to 2017.

In 2016, about 62 Indian students had their scholarships approved for masters and doctoral degrees. This brought India to the second position among Erasmus beneficiaries, closely following Brazil which had 79 approved scholarships.

This year, the applicants rose by 20 per cent 74 students have had their scholarships approved. According to the statement, this represents “25 per cent of the overall mobility flows selected for funding” from 2008 to 2012 in Asia. It added that female participation was 33 per cent in the period of 2008 to 2012 and this has increased to 43 per cent in 2017.

The statement also notes that 90 per cent of Indian recipients have returned, that among the most popularly pursued subjects engineering is the most popular at 25 per cent of the total scholarships. It further stated that students pursuing natural sciences comprised of 13 per cent of the beneficiaries while 10 per cent pursued business, economics and management.

