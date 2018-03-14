Drop in US student visas to Indians

There were about 78,000 fewer visas issued in 2017 There were about 78,000 fewer visas issued in 2017

The United States has seen a massive decline of 28 per cent in the number of student visa allotted to the Indian students in 2017, according to new state department data. In 2016-17, the US issued 47,302 visas to the Indian students while 65,257 visas were released in the fiscal ended September 30, 2016.

As per a Wall Street Journal’s report, the reason for this fall is stricter rules mandated by the Trump government. The consular officials have to now ensure that students planned to return to their countries after finishing their studies. Chinese students, highest to seek admission in the US, have witnessed drastic fall with only 1,16,109 students were given the visa in 2016-17 as compared to 1,52, 120 in 2015-16. Overall, there were about 78,000 fewer visas issued in 2017 in comparison with 2016 for students. Without China, the overall number fell by 13 per cent.

After China and India, US receives maximum students from South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Vietnam, Taiwan, Japan, Mexico and Brazil.

As per the 2016 Open Doors report, a record 165,918 Indians were studying in the US during 2015-16, making India the second leading country of origin among international students in the US. The Indian students contribute more than $5.5 billion to the American economy.

