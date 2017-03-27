Study abroad: Check out these five unique courses

Sometimes, we just wish to tap our full potential and unleash our creativity. Sometimes, we just wish to tap our full potential and unleash our creativity.

Different people work in different ways is not just a saying. Many of us believe ourselves to be unique and wish to follow the the road less traveled by. Sometimes, we just wish to tap our full potential and unleash our creativity.

For such individuals, commonly pursued careers in engineering, medicine, commerce or humanities will not do. They require lesser-known alternative careers that may offer lower pressure, better hours and greater personal satisfaction.

If you believe yourself to be different, here are five global career options that you can follow:

1. Photography in Singapore

There are three path that you can choose from— fashion photography, wedding photography or press photography. There are three path that you can choose from— fashion photography, wedding photography or press photography.

Singapore has an array of schools that specialize in photography. These include The School of Photography and NAFA (Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts) which offer you great courses to study and several opportunities to build your career. There are three path that you can choose from— fashion photography, wedding photography or press photography.

Fashion photography would require you to work for fashion houses, designers or individual models for which you need to have the knowledge about the latest fashion trends. Press and wedding photography involves taking pictures of individuals or clicking a photo that would represent an event. Portrait Photographers are people-oriented photographers who click snaps of individuals.

The living expenses incurred by the average student in Singapore are SD 200 to SD 300 (INR 9,336 to 14,004 approx). The photography courses cost between SD 12,000 to SD 15,000 (INR 5,60,192 to 7,00,240) per year. You could either go for a one-year diploma course or a two year masters degree.

Read | Top 10 universities in the world

2. Urban Planning in Germany

To pursue this field, you would need a master’s degree from an accredited program in urban or regional planning or a related field, such as urban design, environmental planning or geography. To pursue this field, you would need a master’s degree from an accredited program in urban or regional planning or a related field, such as urban design, environmental planning or geography.

Urban planning is an offshoot career option for young architects. Local governments employ urban planners to paint a bigger picture of how to best use the land and on how to grow urban and suburban areas.

To pursue this field, you would need a master’s degree from an accredited program in urban or regional planning or a related field, such as urban design, environmental planning or geography. The median salary for an urban planner was just over $ 68,000 (INR 44,17,055) in 2015, according to a survey by William Mercer Consulting Group. The cost of living in Germany is approximately € 9600 (INR 6,79,385).

3. Dance Therapist in California

If you love to dance and are keen on psychology and thearapy, then this is the job for you. If you love to dance and are keen on psychology and thearapy, then this is the job for you.

Dance therapy is a upcoming and competitive profession in the US which is described as the psychotherapeutic use of movement and dance to support intellectual, emotional, and motor functions of the body. If you love to dance and are keen on psychology and thearapy, then this is the job for you.

To gain a registered status as a dance therapist, you must obtain an Association for Dance Movement Therapy Diploma (ADMT) in UK – an accredited postgraduate qualification in dance movement therapy. Prior to this you must have the relevant experience in the field due to the heavy competition in the field. Most course providers require candidates to possess modern or classical dance training and experience. An honours degree in dance, movement, performing arts, psychology, nursing or medicine can be advantageous. University of California, Irvine offers one of the most famous dance therapy courses in the world.

Job opportunities in this field are either part time or temporary, based mostly in London or the US.The duration for this course is two years and the cost of the course averages $ 50,000 (INR 32,48,015).The living expenses for the course annually will be around $ 30,000 (INR 19,48,809).

Read | Want to study abroad? Keep these 5 things in mind

4. Forensic Science Technicians in Australia

Legal knowledge and lab experience will spiral your career. Legal knowledge and lab experience will spiral your career.

Investigation and problem solving are essential for this career. Forensic science technicians investigate crimes by collecting and analyzing physical evidence. A bachelor’s degree in Science is required. Legal knowledge and lab experience will spiral your career. A relevant master’s degree or a PhD can significantly improve your employment prospects as competition intensifies for jobs.

This course, however, requires a higher level of academic ability and can get difficult to fund. The cost of a basic Pre-University course is approximately $ 22000 (INR 1089905) and the time duration is two years. The cost of living is approximately $ 19,830 (INR 9,82,401) per year.

Read | US registers decline in applications from Indian students

5. Finance Consultant in the UK

Personal financial advisors are often self-employed, so you would need good entrepreneurial skills along with strong math, accounting and problem solving abilities. Personal financial advisors are often self-employed, so you would need good entrepreneurial skills along with strong math, accounting and problem solving abilities.

Here’s a career for those who believe they have a money minting fingers with a keen sense in finance and investing. Personal financial advisors are often self-employed, so you would need good entrepreneurial skills along with strong math, accounting and problem solving abilities.

In this field, your income would depend on your client’s pockets, according to the National Association of Personal Financial Advisors in the UK. The living expenses are approximately £ 15,100 (INR 12,36,246) per annum and the course duration is one year. The course fee would be £ 30,000 (INR 24,56,118) approximately.

For more stories on global careers, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd