Studies and sports: They show how to straddle two worlds and excel in both

Pranjal Kaura (96.6%)

Non-Medical

Shishu Niketan Model Sr. Sec. School, Sector 22-D

No cable TV for the last four years and signing off from all the social networking sites was the success mantra for Pranjal Kaura, who is a national-level football player. Kaura said that other than regular self-study which makes the concept clear, keeping away from distractions was really important. “It is just today that he has been given an I-phone 7. Because Pranjal had to appear for the boards, so we didn’t get the cable connection. In The previous two years too, we did not have TV connection as his elder brother had to appear in exams; he scored 96.2 per cent,” father Gagandeep Kaura said. Gagandeep is deputy general manager in a company while his wife is a Professor at Panjab University.

Pranjal would keep shifts of self-study for 45 minutes and then made sure that he would take a break for 15 minutes when he always relaxed by playing football. Pranjal did not play any tournament in the last one year just to concentrate on his studies but always played football at home during his rest time. With his results now out, Pranjal wishes to go to Spain.

Utkarsh Bhukkal (95%)

Humanities

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh

State-level cricket player

Utkarsh has won laurels in cricket and represented under-19 state-level Chandigarh team. “It’s difficult to manage studies with sports. I spent a lot of time on the field for practising and then study. The tremendous support of my teachers and parents helped me score good marks even though I got chicken pox before the exam,” said Utkarsh.

Utkarsh’s father Dalbir Singh Bhukkal is Joint Director of Government of India and his mother Geeta Bhukkal is a sitting MLA from Jhajjar, Haryana. Geeta Bhukkal said, “He worked hard during the exams and studied for 10 to 12 hours. I am happy that he had scored merit in his class despite having his cricket tournaments before the exam and he managed both academic and study pretty well”.

Parth Khungar (88.8%)

Non-Medical

Bhavan Vidyalaya School, Sector 27

National-level gold medallist in roller skate hockey and a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Parth Khungar is busy preparing for under-20 Junior World Cup trial, which will be held in June 3. Parth’s father Deepak Kumar Khungar, who is an engineer, said that he was very happy with his achievement, as it was not easy to score 88.8 per cent and play sports together. He balanced both very well. His dedication and hardwork have paid off. Parth said, “I have been able to manage my tuition, school and sports well because of my parents’ and teachers’ support, who never pressured me and always supported me. As the junior world cup trial is near, I am practising hard with my coach.”

Dhruv Kondan Sharma (91.2%)

Medical Shishu Niketan Model Sr. Sec. School, Sector 22-D

A national football player, Dhruv didn’t play any tournaments ahead of his exams. Faith in himself, regular studies and perseverance got him this score, he feels. Ashok Sharma, his father who is working as an assistant director with BSNL, said, “Although he has been a national-level football player, he chose this stream because he wants to become a doctor. We never decided any study schedule for him and it was entirely his hard work which brought him this score.” Dhruv did not completely disengage himself from the social networking sites but would use the net for his studies.

Jonita (84%)

Science

KBDAV School, Sector 7

Jonita has actively been playing in teams of hockey, football and netball at Chandigarh level. In netball she got laurels by playing at the Junior School Nationals and Senior Nationals. Jonita credits her family for her achievements. She says that her family kept her grounded. Her mother was the one to push her to take up sports without letting academics take a hit. Jonita says that since she was a sportperson herself, she knew the importance of both and did not want anything less for her daughter.

Jaiveer Singh Sandhu (91.4%)

Commerce

Delhi Public School, Sector 40

International Junior Golfer, Jaiveer Singh Sandhu, a class XII commerce student of Delhi Public School, Sector 40, has secured 91.4 per cent. He rerpresented his country in 6th Albatross Asia Pacific Junior Golf Chmpionship held in Delhi last year, and bagged third place for India. Jaiveer said, “The credit goes to my parents and teachers, who supported me in my academic and sports as well. Because of them I succeded in balancing both. I am practising for my upcoming evnts and planning to get admission in Delhi University and want to continue my practice in Delhi golf courses”.

