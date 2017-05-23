PSEB class X results: Studied 4 to 5 hours after helping mother with chores, says Punjab topper

Shruti Vohra studied for four to five hours regularly after helping her mother in household chores. She, however, never thought that she would one day become the state topper. Speaking to The Indian Express, Vohra, a student of DAV Public Senior Secondary School, Ropar, said that she came to know about the result from her school principal.

“I have never imagined this, when my principal told me that I stood first in the state, I started weeping. My mother came to me thinking that I did not get good marks. After she came to know that I stood first in the state, she also started weeping, then I informed my father about the results,” Shruti added.

She said that her father Devinder Kumar is a fruit and vegetable merchant and works in a Ropar market while her younger brother is studying in the Class VIII. Her mother is a house wife. Vohra said that she wants to study non-medical and wants to become an IIT engineer.

“I used to set small goals for me. I first want to perform good in the non-medical stream, then I will set my next target. My teachers have always taught me to set small goals and achieve them with perfection, I have never taken any tuition,” Vohra said. “It was the best day of my life, when I came to know about the results. My daughter has given me the best gift any child can give to their parents. I have asked her to study whatever she wants,” said her father.

