Students with vocational subjects face a DU hurdle

Students under Delhi government schools, who studied vocational subjects such as agriculture, engineering graphics and commercial art, are facing challenges while trying to take admission to Delhi University.

The first challenge, students said, is difficulty in finding some of the subjects while filling the registration form. There are 23 vocational courses offered in government schools, but only a few are listed in the DU admission form.

Ritu, a humanities student from a government school in Paschim Vihar who scored 90 in commercial art in Class XII, said, “I went to fill the form at a cyber cafe, but wasn’t able to since I couldn’t find my subjects. Does it mean I can’t apply?”

While filling the DU registration form, it is necessary to mention each subject students have appeared for in Class XII boards. Gurpreet Singh Tuteja, Officer on Special Duty, admission, said, “Students (with vocational courses not on the list) can fill the form by selecting the ‘other’ section in the form. They can select that and mention the subject they have studied.” He added that including vocational subjects in the calculation of best-of-four will cost aspirants a 2.5% deduction for each such subject.

Provision to cancel

The Delhi University will from Wednesday provide applicants the option of cancelling their admission form in case of errors while filling them. While it is not mandatory, the university has “advised” that only one application per candidate be retained.

