Summer vacations: Reasons to do internships and how they help your career

I believe the best way to gain experience is to start turning your thoughts into actions. I believe the best way to gain experience is to start turning your thoughts into actions.

Thoughts of summer bring forth images of lazy days indoors, getting glued to television, food, holiday and keeping a distance from studies. However, there are plenty of ways that one can have fun, relax and still be productive. After all, summer vacations are about taking the time to travel, explore, acquire and learn new things, augment skills and experience. I believe the best way to gain experience is to start turning your thoughts into actions.

This year my school gave all the students of my grade the opportunity to intern at many different companies. For 10 days in this summer break, I had the privilege to work and understand the cogs and wheels of the technology and engineering industry with my classmates. Read | Why it is important to plan career during school days, click here

This internship gave me an insight into the actual working of an office. My mentors ensured that we made the most of our experience in the corporate world. We not only took part in the orientation programme but also were trained in HTML (HyperText Markup Language), CSS (Cascading Style Sheets), PHP (Hypertext Preprocessor) and basic JavaScript. We were even taught to design resumes and develop interpersonal skills that would help us in the future.

I have thoroughly enjoyed the experience which gave me an opportunity to explore my strengths and weaknesses and test my logical ability.

In my opinion, activities, like taking on internships, improving your skills, travelling, volunteering and taking part in small projects, are great ways to spend the summer holidays productively. The vacations are an opportunity to explore, experience and learn and I intend to make the most of this time. Read | Why do students prefer IIT over other engineering colleges? Click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd