Studies and co-curricular activities: Here’s how to find balance, manage time

Education is the interplay of intelligence and character. It is not restricted to homework and marks, classroom and lectures. It also builds one’s personality and changes capabilities into abilities. Students of today need to find a balance between what they need and what they want in order to survive the demands of the 21st century.

As of this academic year, I am in class 9 and have joined the race of the Board examinations. There is an added importance to studies and a mounting pressure of expectations with homework, school, test preparation and coaching. However, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

To identify my interests and passions, I take part in extra-curricular activities like painting and Kathak. This not only indulges me creatively, but also keeps my body fit with much needed exercise and rejuvenation in the form of dancing. Such activities pave way to self-discovery.

The higher we are on the academic ladder, the harder it gets to give time to things like reading, writing, painting and dancing. Textbooks replace fiction and many lose out on sleep in a rush to do everything. We must understand that we do not need to sacrifice so much if we learn to prioritize our tasks.

According to me that the one most important skill we all need to cultivate is Time Management. Organizing time and utilizing it effectively enables one to work in a smart manner and not just rely on hard work. This leads to an improvement in the quality of work and an increase in productivity. It is important to find that balance between studying and other activities.

While studying, I never forget to prepare a to-do list. ‘The tougher the earlier’ is my strategy along with assigning myself deadlines and sticking to them. This bit of organization gives me extra time for revision and for fun.

‘The Wise Weekend Rule’ is another strategy that I follow in order to get everything done during weekends. For this, I make sure to have a plan for the forthcoming week which I formulate during the weekend. I also utilise the weekend to revise whatever I have learnt during the week and be ready for classes in the coming week. This clears the stress and workload that piles up during weekdays and gives me time to do other things.

Although academics are important, I would not be myself if I was not involved in the co-curricular domain. We all must learn to give importance to how we spend the time we have in order to grow mentally, physically and emotionally.

