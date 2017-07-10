Before joining top B-school, these 5 skill are important to learn

Know what you need in order to pursue MBA. Know what you need in order to pursue MBA.

With just six months to go for one of the most prestigious and toughest entrance examination Common Admission Test (CAT), it’s also that time when you start thinking of what exactly it takes to become a Master of Business Administration.

Here are 5 things you should introspect about before taking the leap:

1) Problem solving ability (Not the aptitude kind)

People often make the common mistake of confusing problem solving with that of cracking an aptitude exam. But in the business world the two are very different. While aptitude contributes to your problem solving ability it goes way beyond that. If you have to make it in the managerial sphere then you have to know how to find solutions to problems you might face in day -to-day corporate activities.

That boss of yours who you probably think does nothing but send E-mails all day is constantly trying to resolve issues and make decisions that affect how much stick the client gives his boss and the company. Being able to observe, think and find solutions at that level is something you have to develop and an important aspect the best B-schools look for. Read | NIRF ranking 2017: Top 25 management institutes in India, click here

2) Effective communication

At first glance this might look like something very obvious but there is a difference between being a good communicator and an effective one. Communication is not about how good you are at the English language but about whether you are able to get your message across to the receiver.

When you are trying to communicate an issue to your manager or conduct a knowledge transfer to a teammate of yours it won’t matter if you have a polished British accent because your colleague might be continents away in terms of how much he has understood. Effective communication is adapting your message structure to suit the needs of the receiver.

3) Managerial aptitude

While CAT, XAT, GMAT might get your foot in the door of a B-school, to seal the deal you need to have the aura of a manager.

Worry not aspirant! This is something you can cultivate by learning the science of decision making. It’s pretty simple really – for the next 6 months observe what the higher ups in your organization are doing even if it is at a superficial level. Decision making is something you cultivate. While some are born managers you too can learn the skill of a manager through sheer practise and observation.

4) Clarity of thought

This might seem a bit clichéd but it still remains the most important differentiating factor in an interview. You have to be absolutely sure of exactly why you are sitting in front of that well-trimmed knowledgeable and experienced interviewer who will decide your future. Forget what your coaching institute has taught you in your mock interview session and really introspect as to why you are working overtime to have a crack at that interview. Read | 10 tips and tricks to prepare for entrance exams, click here

5) A little bit of confidence goes a long way

At the end of the day, when it’s crunch time even if you forget the first 4 points, self-esteem can save the day. Confidence does come from proper preparation but if you go with the attitude of having nothing to lose then the world is yours. You’ve made it to the interview, have no fear and go in all guns blazing.

Good Luck and see you on the other side!

