DU admissions 2017: Taken a drop last year? Here’s how to apply

If the pressure of dropping a year for engineering entrance exams was not enough for me, my unsuccessful result in them did the rest. I had appeared for JEE Main 2016 and BITSAT 2016 along with few other state level exams among which I performed well in JEE Main but could not convert it to my desired branch.

I could have either joined chemical engineering in an average NITs or apply to engineering institutes accepting admissions based on Class 12 percentage. Since I had scored well in my Class 12 (95 per cent CBSE), upon suggestion of one of my teacher, I let go of my engineering dream, planned something not-so-common. I applied for B.Sc. Computer Science at Delhi University from its official website with help of the following steps:

– New registration

– Form filling

– Payment of fees

– Attachment of photograph and signature

– Submission of form

DU first cut-off

The first cutoff was released a month after the submission of Application forms. Published at the university’s notice board, Cutoff was also released at its official website. While the cutoff for Computer Science of Acharya Narendra Dev College soared unexpectedly high to 94 per cent, my score was still safe to get shortlisted for the institute.

Happy and content, I downloaded acknowledgement slip after logging it at du.ac.in. Acknowledge slip as prescribed by the university was most important document to be presented at the time of admission in absence of which the admission could be cancelled.

In addition to the acknowledgement slip, I also gathered the following documents in original as directed by the university.

– A self-attested photocopy and original of Class 10 certificate.

– A self-attested photocopy and original of class 12 marks sheet.

– A self-attested photocopy of class 12 certificate/ provisional certificate.

– Two self-attested passport size photographs

Admission process

I had to contact the authorities at Acharya Narendra Dev College in person within three days of announcement of cut-off. The process started with our documents being collected and sent for verification. The documents had to be in original copy and complete as per the list mentioned above, in absence of which the admission was cancelled.

Upon successful document verification and other formalities, I obtained my admission slip signed by then principal of the institute. In addition, I was directed to submit the admission fee along with other charges within 48 hours of receiving the admission slip.

Once I completed the payment and downloaded the acknowledgement slip, my admission was confirmed and I was enrolled in AcharyaNarendraDevCollege as a B.Sc. fresher in Computer Science.

Pros and cons of taking a drop

While dropping for competition does give you 365 days to consistently prepare for the exam, it also increases the pressure to perform well in the exam three-fold.

