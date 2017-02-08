My story: What do we fear most about the board exams?

During board exams, students face anxiety and health issues During board exams, students face anxiety and health issues

Whosoever has said high school is the best time of your life is right. Friends, teachers, first crush, cultural and sports activities — there is so much to cherish about. Even if there are bad memories, you cannot forget school in your lifetime.

But before we have the luxury of mourning the loss of friends, there remains the task of taming that bull, euphemistically called — the Class 12 CBSE Board exams — one of the most important examinations in life of any high school student. You will realise that fear also has priorities. So while we are all scared of stepping out of school, we are even more scared at the idea of having to stay back.

I, like the thousands of other students out there, am still suffering from sleepless nights even after having successfully tackled those two or three sets of pre-board exams that were set in front of us as preparatory hurdles. Most of the Grade 12 students I meet — my classmates, friends, acquaintances — suffer from anxiety.

Board exam are just like any other exams that we have been appearing all during our school days. If we were not afraid back then, then why now? Well, I think it is the way our parents put their point across stating that if you don’t do well in these exams, your whole life will be ruined. My dad reminds me the percentage that I score in this exam will define my future and life ahead.

While students like us do take these emphatic statements from our parents with a slight pinch of salt, it doesn’t help that the rest of world agrees with them. Delhi University, for example, often emphasises the fact that a 100 per cent might not be a good enough score to secure that much coveted seat in those renowned colleges.

In a nutshell, this is one of the few issues where I just have to agree with my parents. I cannot ignore the importance of a good college and course. If I don’t put my best efforts, then my parents have to shell out their savings to get me admitted in some private college.

All these years all we have worked for is getting a 10 point CGPA in Class 10 and a percentage of at least 95 in Class 12. So, the Board exams that are approximately a month away are super important to us.

But, what is there to fear about these exams? Students’ have got a list:

1. CBSE question paper: what if it is very tough (like last year’s Mathematics question paper),

2. Examiner: what if she is really strict and doesn’t like my answers, or doesn’t like my handwriting?

3. Syllabus: already CBSE has such a vast syllabus, what if a question posed is not from the syllabus? Well, one question is still manageable. What if several questions are out-of syllabus?

4. Health: what if I fall sick on the day of a particular examination?

5. Distractions– Holi and Baisakhi (with exam schedules stretched over two months – there is almost no hope of making it to the celebration grounds this year),

6. What if someone mistakes me for cheating.

This does look a reasonable list from the perspectives of a student who is overburdened with exam, advice, orders and self-expectations. However, the thing to remember here is that worrying won’t get us far, while preparations might. So we stay buried in our books unless the exams are over and then we go free. The CBSE course is tough, but not impossible. This might well be our last opportunity to learn, understand and take away the important basics that will pave our way during our higher studies.

We can’t do much about the question paper or the examiner who would check our answer sheets but we can equip ourselves with positive attitude and other necessary exam material.

A serious advice to everyone out there preparing extensively for these Board exams — keep a vigilant watch on your health. Eat healthy food, exercise daily and stay away from all sorts of negative thoughts. Go for your exams without worrying about your health.

