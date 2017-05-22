Students told to remove analog watches at AIJEE centre

SCENES OF chaos were witnessed at one of the All-India Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced centres in the city when students were allegedly asked to remove their analog wrist watches before entering the hall, when it didn’t have a wall clock, on Sunday.

According to parents, the biometric system at the LJ Institute of Engineering & Technology had also failed besides many other security lapses that were observed. Close to 400 students were to take the exam at this centre.

Sanjay Raval, father of Vedant Raval, a student of PBD High School, Maninagar, said: “Despite many parents and students reaching the venue ahead of time, the staff at LJ college could only check the biometric and Aadhaar details of half the students till 8.30 am. They let the others go as there was just half an hour left for exams to begin and close to 200 students were still waiting in queue.”

“My son was asked to take off his analog wrist watch and later, we found there were no wall clocks in the halls. Students who had to take the three hour-long paper had to depend on the supervisor to keep a tab on time,” added Raval.

Another parent Pankaj Bohra said: “The biometric system did not work and this led to panic among students. There was utter mismanagement at the LJ Institute centre despite parents turning up with their wards two hours prior to the exam.”

HR Rao, regional director, Aakash Institute, said, “Typically, analog wrist watches are allowed but the decision rests on the coordinator at the venue. We did not hear of such issues at the other two centres in Ahmedabad. As far as the exam is concerned, students found the Physics and Chemistry sections tough compared to last year in paper 1, while Maths was easier this time.”

In Gujarat, the exam is being held at Ahmedabad, Bhavnagar, Bhuj, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara. Around 1,500 students appeared for JEE (Advanced) in the three centres—LJ Institute of Engineering & Technology, Vishwakarma Government Engineering College (VGEC) and Nirma University.

