Students to develop online FIR registration software for Indian railways at Smart India Hackathon 2018

Groups of young tech students will compete against each other to develop a software solution that helps in online registration of a First Information Report (FIR), the moment a train passenger calls a helpline number to convey a crime. As a part of the Smart Indian Hackathon 2018, which will be conducted in Udaipur on March 30 and 31, around 296 participants selected through a countrywide screening process will be developing the software solution sought by Indian Railways.

As per the problem presented by Railways, registration of an FIR for crime committed in railway premises might take time to sort out jurisdiction issues in terms of where the crime was committed, especially on a moving train. So the challenge requires students to come up with a workable algorithm that can be turned into a software, that keeps all variable, dynamic data into account while serving the solution.

Apart from this, railways has also posed various other problems as part of the same hackathon and is crowd-sourcing the solution. One problem is related to the difficulty passengers face in hearing public announcements at stations, because of the ambient noise. Since many announcements might go unheard or are plain undecipherable, railways wants a software solution so that passengers can receive the announcement in real time in their personal electronic devices like phones.

It also wants a software for machine reading of customer feedback received through various modes—calls, websites etc. It wants the software to channel feedback intelligently so that actionable tasks go automatically to departments concerned for quick redressal. Other problems for which railways is seeking solutions include involvement of passengers in station upkeep, managing bookings of its rest houses, maintenance of rolling stock and telecom connectivity.

