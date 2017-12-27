Students struggle in state test to check learning level, review meet today

After not getting desirable results in the ‘baseline’ test in English and SST subjects under ‘Parho Punjab and Parhao Punjab’ project, a review meeting of concerned officials is to be held on Wednesday. Students from Class 6 to 8 are tested under this project and several Class 7 and 8 students could not even clear sixth standard’s ‘baseline’ test in these subjects. The meeting will be held in Mohali and will be the first meeting under the ‘Parho Punjab and Parhao Punjab’ programme, it will discuss problem spot in the project.

The District Education Officers, principals, mentors at block and district level of these subjects and other concerned officials will attend the meeting on Wednesday at Mohali. The meeting would be chaired by Secretary, Education. The assessment sheets of ‘baseline’ test of every district would be read out in the meeting.

‘Baseline’ test was conducted to judge the actual learning level of the students from Class 6 to 8 in all government schools of Punjab, so that after knowing the exact condition of every student, the students can be taught by adopting unique teaching techniques that can match their learning level and then enhance their level of learning in short period.

“In our school, several students of Class 8 could not clear the baseline test which was same for the students of Class 6,” said a woman teacher from a Jalandhar government school.

The baseline test was conducted by trained teachers with the help of kits provided to them including pictures, cards, letters, reference words. Going by the manual-cum-activity book of ‘Let’s Learn English’ for teachers, it is based on the principles of activity based teaching-learning methodology. It includes activities that are diverse, promote peer learning, self-directed learning, student-centric.

The teachers after conducting the test sent the reports to state coordinator of the project. In Punjab, there are around 8 lakh students who have been studying in these classes and who had taken the ‘baseline’ test.

