Students seeking change of college in Class XII can start applying

Class XI students who wish to change their college from the next academic year can start submitting application forms. Junior colleges announced commencement of the process from Monday. The deputy director of education (Pune) has issued written instructions, asking all colleges to start the process offline at the college-level itself.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the process will be online, on the lines of centralised admission process (CAP) for Class XI, to ensure more transparency but the instructions prove otherwise.

Since the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission process is now done in a centralised manner, depending on merit, many students do not get admissions into colleges of their first preference. A large number of students have been making inquiries at the office of deputy director of education (DyDE) about change in college in Class XII, since colleges do not have the permission to take admissions until the DyDE permits.

“A lot of students came for inquiries and we had informed them to inquire with junior colleges about the dates. We wish to inform them that the process has started and in about 10 days, colleges are expected to wrap up the process. Hence those students who wish to change their college, for genuine reasons, can apply at junior colleges of their choice if seats are available,” said Meenakshi Raut, assistant director of education, Pune.

However, not all students can seek a transfer to a different college at will. Since junior colleges have been complaining that students take admission in Class XI but switch the following year, leading to a lot of vacant seats and loss of fees. The CAP committee has imposed restrictions on students seeking a transfer. A student can seek a change of college only if their residence is too far from the current college and closer to the college they are seeking admission in; if their parent has been transferred to another location and their residence has changed; and those students who have taken admission in a particular stream but cannot cope with or wish to change… Also, students with medical problems are allowed to seek a transfer.

