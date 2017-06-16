Students protest scrapping of NET in July

The students also raised concerns over the reduction of cap to qualify for NET at 6 per cent from the 15 per cent earlier. The students also raised concerns over the reduction of cap to qualify for NET at 6 per cent from the 15 per cent earlier.

Students from different universities in the city staged a protest outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) office Thursday against the scrapping of the National Eligibility Test (NET) in July. This year, the exam will only be held in November.

The protest, led by Left-leaning All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI), demanded that like previous years, the exam — a qualifying test for candidates to get into the teaching profession — should be held twice a year. “It was through the notification published by the Central Board of Secondary Education on June 6 that we got to know that the upcoming NET exam will be held on November 19. It means the exam, which used to be held in July as well, is effectively skipped,” said Sucheta De, national president, AISA.

The students also raised concerns over the reduction of cap to qualify for NET at 6 per cent from the 15 per cent earlier. They have also started a “Save NET exam” online petition, which will be submitted to the UGC chairman.

